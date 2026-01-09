Karbi Anglong: Honghari Armu Chingrum Ameipi highlights Karbi Cultural Legacy

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Karbi Honghari Armu Chingrum Ameipi 2026 meeting was held with great enthusiasm on Thursday at Chengbong (Tharvehidi) in West Karbi Anglong district, drawing over 40,000 participants from across the region.

Organized by the Karbi Honghari Armu Chingrum Amei in collaboration with the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and in association with the Karbi Honghari Youth Association, Karbi Honghari So-Arlo Amei, Karbi Honghari Students' Union, and Karbi Honghari Rongkhang Youth Longri Amei, the event served as a vibrant platform for preserving and promoting the rich traditions of the Karbi tribe.

The Karbi Honghari Amei and Karbi Honghari Sabha are regarded as the cornerstone of the community's religious and cultural identity. The gathering highlighted the preservation of the approximately 5,000-year-old Karbi culture, including folk traditions, songs, music, and religious beliefs, while inspiring the younger generation to embrace their heritage.

Participants from areas such as Kopili, Amreng, Bithung, Hamren, and Rongkhang converged to collectively showcase religious rituals and cultural performances. The daylong programme featured numerous groups presenting traditional dances and music, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration.

In recent years, such events have received support from the Assam Government, underscoring efforts to safeguard indigenous cultures.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including KAAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang as the chief guest, Karbi traditional King Longsing Ronghang as the special guest, Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso, several MLAs as guests of honour, along with KAAC Executive Members, MACs, board chairmen, and other dignitaries.

This grand celebration reinforced the Karbi community's commitment to their ancient legacy amid growing modernization.

