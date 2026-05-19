Agreement signed to complete Narmarijan RCC bridge work under Bokakhat LAC

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The RCC bridge over the Narmarijan stream, located east of Namtamera village in Rangamati Mouza under the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency, was sanctioned under the State Government’s scheme for constructing 100 RCC bridges at Rs 1.21 crore. Minister Atul Bora laid the foundation stone on January 9, 2018. However, due to the extreme negligence and delay by contractor Bakul Deka, the construction failed to progress as expected.

After only 45 percent of the RCC bridge was completed, even after fifteen months, the contractor was finally compelled to sign an agreement following discussions among the departmental authorities, locals, and himself.

During the meeting, it was decided that the remaining four phases of the bridge work would be completed within fixed deadlines, and the entire project would be completed by October.

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