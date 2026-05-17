Under-construction bridge collapses in Cachar district, Locals Allege Poor Construction Quality

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A portion of an under-construction RCC bridge collapsed into the Jatinga river on Friday late evening following massive rain since the previous night. The collapse of the bridge connecting Purandarpur and Badarpur in Cachar district triggered public fury as locals alleged the use of poor-quality construction materials in the project.

The foundation stone of the bridge, worth Rs 10 crore 77 lakh 71,400, was laid by the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, in 2024 under the Mukhya Mantrir Unnoto Pakipath Nirman Achani.

Locals alleged that wooden supports were erected instead of RCC pillars.

The Barak Valley has been witnessing torrential weather since Thursday night, leaving at least two people dead. In Sribhumi town, a painter died of electrocution, while in the Panchgram area, a woman was washed away. Hundreds of people have been rescued by the SDRF in Badarpur.

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