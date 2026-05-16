Young Businessman Funds Wooden Bridge for Remote Char Villages in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Amid persistent transportation difficulties in the remote char areas of Nalbari district, a young businessman has set an inspiring example of social responsibility by constructing a wooden bridge with his personal savings, bringing relief to thousands of residents.

The bridge has been built over a tributary of the Brahmaputra river between Napam and Tilardia villages under the Shialmari police station area in the 38 No. Barkhetri Legislative Assembly Constituency. The initiative was undertaken by young businessman Abdul Jalil, a resident of N-Pam under 51 No. Mukalmua Gaon Panchayat.

Construction work began nearly four months ago, and he reportedly spent around Rs 8 lakh from his personal savings to complete the project.

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