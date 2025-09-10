Agricultural Information Centre inaugurated at Upper Temera Village

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An Agricultural Information Centre was inaugurated on Monday at Upper Temera village under the Middle Brahmaputra Development Block of Golaghat district by the students of the Rural Agricultural Work Experience Programme (RAWEP).

Dr Tulsi Prasad Saikia, Chief Scientist of the Centre for Research on Medicinal, Aromatic, and Spice Plants, was the chief guest on the occasion. The event began with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp before the portrait of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. In honour of the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the students presented a Bhupendra Sangeet performance to open the proceedings.

Also Read: Assam Governor LP Acharya Inaugurates BIMSTEC Youth Leaders Summit 2025

Also Watch: