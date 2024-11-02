Agriculture Minister Atul Bora inaugurates elephant Safari in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve

Kaziranga: Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Friday morning inaugurated the elephant safari for the current tourist season in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The minister inaugurated the elephant safari by cutting the ribbon at Mihimukh under Kohora forest range in the national park. He also performed elephant puja.

Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve and other senior forest officials were present on the occasion.

Notably, Minister Bora said that along with them, many foreign tourists also took elephant ride today.

“The DFO told me that, tourists footfall will be increased this time. The park has received a good amount of revenue through jeep safari this time so far. I hope more tourists will come here,” he said.

“28980 tourists have visited the national park in the month of October this year and this a new record. Compared to previous year, nearly doubled foreign tourists have come here in the month of October. I think this is a good signal for us. Today 3-4 foreigners groups have come here and they took elephant ride. Today 10-11 elephants have been engaged at Kohora and 35 elephants at Bagori Forest Range for elephant safari,” said Sonali Ghosh said.

The national park was reopened for visitors for the new tourist season from October 1 this year.

Wildlife enthusiasts and tourists can now look forward to witness the park’s iconic wildlife, including the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, tigers, elephants, and a variety of bird species.

Notably, the authorities have also been working to thwart any poaching attempts in the region. On Thursday, A joint team from Biswanath district police and the forest department arrested two poachers.

Ghosh said, “Based on intelligence regarding miscreants planning to hunt a rhino, two individuals, identified as Rasidul Haque (28) and Sibe Ali (36), were arrested by Biswanath police and the forest department on October 26.” (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: Two Bangladeshi Infiltrators Intercepted At Karimganj Border, Sent Back

Also Watch: