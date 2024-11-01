Assam: Two Bangladeshi Infiltrators Intercepted At Karimganj Border, Sent Back

KARIMGANJ: Security personnel successfully caught two Bangladeshi nationals attempting illegal entry into India in a joint operation near the India-Bangladesh border.

Kobir Sikhdhar and Md. Selim was arrested on Thursday near Karimganj, which is close to the international boundary separating India from Bangladesh.

According to security officials, proactive surveillance along the porous border areas enabled the detection of these infiltrators, preventing a potential breach of territory.

Security officials intercepted the two men as they attempted to cross into Indian territory under the cover of darkness.