Assam: Two Bangladeshi Infiltrators Intercepted At Karimganj Border, Sent Back

KARIMGANJ: Security personnel successfully caught two Bangladeshi nationals attempting illegal entry into India in a joint operation near the India-Bangladesh border.
Kobir Sikhdhar and Md. Selim was arrested on Thursday near Karimganj, which is close to the international boundary separating India from Bangladesh.
According to security officials, proactive surveillance along the porous border areas enabled the detection of these infiltrators, preventing a potential breach of territory.
Security officials intercepted the two men as they attempted to cross into Indian territory under the cover of darkness.
On October 3, the 4th Battalion of the BSF, responding to specific intelligence, arrested a Bangladeshi attempting to enter India through the same section of the border.
With frequent cases of illegal immigration, Assam has heightened its efforts by deploying additional troops and increasing surveillance along sensitive border areas.
The Assam Police, in collaboration with BSF personnel, have been vigilant along the India-Bangladesh border in recent months, focusing on preventing illegal crossings and tightening security.
