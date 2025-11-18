Agriculture Minister Atul Bora lays Foundation of Tai-Ahom Worship Site ‘Chengrang’

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Agriculture Minister Atul Bora laid the foundation stone of ‘Chengrang,’ the Tai-Ahom place of worship that reflects the rich agricultural culture and traditions, at No-Pamura village under the Kamargaon area of Bokakhat sub-division.

Speaking at the meeting organized on this occasion, several guests delivered their remarks. Among those present were Tai Ahom Development Council member Deepak Gogoi, President of the Middle Mahal Gaon Panchayat Karabi Saikia, regional panchayat member Ananta Saikia, former panchayat President Tezji Phukan, along with local dignitaries and villagers.

In his speech, Minister Atul Bora said that the place of worship would play a significant role in creating a foundational cultural atmosphere in the region. He also appealed to the community for their cooperation in the construction work.

Also Read: Protest against Minister Atul Bora and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa at Behora tea estate