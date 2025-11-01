Protest against Minister Atul Bora and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa at Behora tea estate

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: Tea garden workers staged a protest at Bokakhat against MLA and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora and Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

Braving adverse weather conditions early in the morning, the workers of Behora tea estate launched a strong demonstration. Leaving aside their tools and work, hundreds of tea garden labourers of Behora observed a work strike and carried out protest activities against local MLA and Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, as well as local MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

The workers accused the leaders of neglecting the various problems faced by the tea garden community. Notably, a few days ago, a young man from a worker’s family in the tea garden met with a serious accident and is currently battling for his life at Jorhat Medical College. The locals claimed that they had informed MLA Atul Bora about the incident and appealed for help, but had not received any response from him so far.

The workers said that out of sheer helplessness they were forced to collect money for the treatment of the injured youth, Bikash Tanti, by cutting a portion from their wages. This situation has triggered widespread anger among the tea workers.

The protesting workers further declared that Minister and MLA Atul Bora was ‘barred from entering the Behora tea estate.’

