AICC Demands Clarification from Assam CM Over 'Bangladeshi' Allegation Against BJP Candidate

Silchar: Cashing in on the ‘Bangladeshi’ tag slapped on the BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das by the dissident contender Amiyo Kanti Das, the AICC general secretary Jitender Singh demanded a clarification from the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Singh along with APCC president Bhupen Bora addressed a press meet on Monday before attending an election rally at Darmi tea garden. He said, it was not the Congress but Amiyo Kanti Das, who was the district vice president of BJP who had openly said that Nihar Ranjan was a Bangladeshi. “Hence the Chief Minister of Assam needs to clarify whether the allegation is correct or why his party has fielded a Bangladeshi,” Singh justified his points.

Singh further alleged that the Chief Minister had been dangerously playing divisive politics in Jharkhand. “Himanta Biswa Sarma is dividing the society in the name of religion, language, caste and even region in Assam and now desperately trying to play the same game in Jharkhand,” Singh added.

The AICC general secretary further clarified that the opposition alliance had not been broken by the Congress in Bihali bye-election as alleged by some of the partners. “In election, we cannot afford to pick up a candidate on the basis of quota. We did not have any objection in supporting any candidate from either from the CPI-ML or from any other allies. But the candidate must have the winnability. Unfortunately, none of the candidate the allies had picked up, fits the bill,” Singh argued.

Bhupen Bora on the other hand said that the supari syndicate in the Barak Valley was actually controlled by the ruling party bigwigs. “It was our truant MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha who used to openly allege that the ruling party top leaders get share from the syndicate. Now Kamalakhya has shifted his allegiance to the BJP but the allegation that he used to raise, does not evaporate accordingly,” Bora quipped.

