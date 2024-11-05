Bodoland Mahotsav: Preparations on for celebrating peace and culture in New Delhi on November 15-16

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The first “Bodoland Mahotsav” is being organized with the theme: “Ethos of Peace & Harmony an integral part for Nation Building” at SAI Indira Gandhi Stadium (KD Jadav), New Delhi on November 15 and November 16 with a two-day colourful mega event on culture, language, literature and education for sustained peace, building of vibrant Bodoland region and rapid development to draw national attention to the downtrodden region of India.

Talking to newsmen in New Delhi on Sunday, the president of ABSU Dipen Boro said the organizers had been trying best possible for promotion and action of harmonious co-existence of various indigenous communities living in the Bodoland region and journey for permanent peace for national growth of the most disturbed area once during past four decades. He said the Bodos were one of the aboriginal and indigenous communities living in the Brahmaputra valley since 5000 years before as described by Sir Edward Gait and Dr. Suniti Kumar Chatterjee, the autochthones of the valley. Being the largest indigenous and ethnic community of the valley and the northeastern region, they proudly trace their roots to the rulers of the ancient Kingdom of Pragjyotispur-Kamarupa and Kachari Kingdom etc. Their ancestral root is found in ancient Indian mythology, Anirudha, the grandson of Lord Shrikrishna married to Ushadevi, the daughter of King Banasura (Banraja) second Pandav Bhim married to Hirimba, the daughter of King Hirombo in Mahabharat.

“In the present times, they are spread out in the states of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura and West Bengal, and also across the international border, in our neighboring country Nepal and Bhutan. The unique history, traditions, culture, language and literature of the Bodos have not only survived and evolved over different epochs of time, but have also thrived and blossomed. The Government of India and Government of Assam have signed three historic treaties with the Bodo leaders, namely, the Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC) Accord in 1993, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Accord in 2003, and the Bodo Peace Accord (BTR Agreement) in 2020. These treaties have enabled the Bodos to regain their ancient pride and glory, and meaningfully integrate themselves with the aspirations, growth and development of the mainstream of India. The most turmoil situation that we had witnessed earlier in this region now transformed into a valley of peace & harmony after the signing of the Bodo Peace accord proved that peace is possible in the region with zero violence’s or conflicts in the last 4 years,” he said adding that with the supervening of peace and security in the Bodoland areas, its people are now able to breathe and hope for a better future.

Showcasing of rich culture and traditions is equally important and hence the first Bodoland Mahotsav is scheduled and featured a series of thematic discussions, exhibitions, rallies, and vibrant cultural performances. The Mahotsav celebrates the restoration of peace and resilience in the Bodoland region following the historic Bodo Peace Accord (BTR Agreement) signed on January 27, 2020, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. This peace agreement not only resolved decades of conflict, violence, and loss of life in Bodoland, but it also served as a catalyst for other peace settlements throughout Assam and North Eastern India, he added.

