AICC media convenor urges PM’s intervention in Riniki Bhuyan passport row

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: AICC Media Convenor Harmeet Baweja on Monday called for the intervention of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister over allegations concerning Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Addressing a press conference at the Jorhat Congress Bhawan, Baweja alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma owns properties in the UAE, including Dubai, as well as in the UK, and is in possession of multiple passports from the UAE and Antigua, among others. He urged central authorities to intervene and ensure a fair probe into the matter.

Baweja further claimed that a petition has been submitted to the Election Commission of India seeking cancellation of CM Dr Sarma’s nomination for the upcoming Legislative Assembly election scheduled on April 9. He alleged that the chief minister failed to declare his wife’s purported foreign assets, which he claimed amounted to Rs 52,000 crore—an amount he said exceeds the five-year budgets of smaller states like Manipur and Nagaland.

Both Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Riniki Bhuyan Sharma have strongly denied all allegations. They have described the claims as ‘false’ and ‘politically motivated,’ and asserted that they have no assets or business interests abroad, including in Dubai.

CM Sarma has also maintained that the allegations are based on ‘fabricated documents’ and stated that he will file defamation cases against those making such claims.

Also Read: Riniki Bhuyan Sarma Files Midnight Complaint Against Pawan Khera Over Passport Allegations