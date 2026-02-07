AICTE Innovation bootcamp fosters entrepreneurship in PM Shri Schools

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The landscape of school education in Northeast India took a significant leap toward a culture of entrepreneurship as the three-day Regional Mentoring Session (RMS) on Innovation concluded on Friday at Girijananda Chowdhury University. The high-impact event, a collaboration between the Department of School Education and Literacy, the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC), and AICTE, brought together nearly a hundred teachers and students from various PM SHRI schools across Assam.

The bootcamp followed a rigorous curriculum designed to bridge the gap between classroom concepts and industrial applications. The state-level inauguration on February 4 set a visionary tone for the event, gathering educators and leaders dedicated to fostering a new generation of thinkers. The ceremony was graced by a distinguished panel of invitees including Jasoda Ranjan Das, President of the Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society, chief guest Dr Manisha Bhattacharyya, Principal of Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya, Nandajit Rabha, Regional Coordinator from the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, along with Vaani Gandha and Aishwarya Aggarwal, entrepreneurship coaches representing the Wadhwani Foundation.

The journey began on February 4 with a focus on Design Thinking Foundations and the role of AI in School Innovation, where experts like Dr Utpal Barman from Assam Skill University highlighted ethical implications and practical tools for problem identification. This transitioned into the mechanics of product development on the second day through the 'Build-Learn-Measure' workshop, where participants created physical or digital prototypes. The final day concluded with sessions on financial modelling and a Pitch Clinic, where students aided by expert evaluators mastered the art of presenting their ideas to potential stakeholders.

Also Read: Inter-school Pariksha Pe Charcha quiz held at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Golaghat