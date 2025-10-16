Aid sought for Barpeta’s historic fireworks artisans facing crisis

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The 140-year-old local ‘Atasbaji’ or fireworks industry of Barpeta is in great crisis due to the socio-economic conditions of Assam.

Looking at the present state of the fireworks artisans, the Khilanjiya Suraksha Parishad, Assam, requested the Chief Minister of Assam to help the fireworks artisans of Barpeta with financial packages to keep the age-old industry alive.

Gobinda Gayan, Chairman, and Krishnakanta Das, Secretary General, and Juganta Baya, Publicity Secretary, of Khilanjiya Suraksha Bahini, stated in a press release that this historic fireworks industry was given a positive response by UNESCO in 2024 and was supposed to be enlisted as a World Heritage site, as stated by the Chief Minister. But this process has not been executed till date, they said.

The press release further added that as earthen pots were used in these fireworks, the pottery industry, which was on the verge of disappearing from society, got a boost due to a proper market.

The release stated that the livelihoods of around 255 families depended on the firework industry, which has been further threatened this year due to the call for abstaining from using fireworks in honour of Late cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

