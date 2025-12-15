Aideu Handique Award 2025 to be conferred on actress Gitawali Rajkumari

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat district committee of Tai?Ahom Mahila Parishad and Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Asom (TAYPA) of Golaghat district committee will confer the prestigious ‘Aideu Handique Award 2025’ to the renowned actress, Gitawali Rajkumari. The award ceremony will be held on December 16 and 17 at the Amatuer Theatre Society auditorium in Golaghat town.

On the first day, in the morning, Rajkumar Vedanta Bikash Gohain will open the main gate. Afterwards, TAYPA advisors Purna Rajkhowa, Bharat Gogoi, and Tai Ahom Mahila Parishad Executive Chairperson Arpana Duwara will hoist the flags.

The wreath‑laying ceremony will be attended by Reception Committee Secretary Rohit Gogoi, TAYPA Secretary Mukunda Gogoi, and Mahila Parishad Secretary Shravanti Konwar. Registration and the stage inauguration will follow, with social worker Sagar Gohain opening the stage.

The representative session will be inaugurated by eminent educationist Dr Tarali Gogoi. A commemoration of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary and a tribute to singer Zubeen Garg will take place, with candle lighting by Manoj Kumar?Baruah and Jems?Handique.

In the evening, there will be performances of Bhupendra Sangeet, a creative dance to Zubeen Garg’s songs, and a Sattriya dance competition. The competition will be inaugurated by renowned filmmaker Dinesh Gogoi.

On the 2nd day, in the morning, a candle will be lit at Aideu Handique’s portrait by literary figure Hiren?Gogoi and wreaths will be offered by social workers Biksopan Chaliha and Atul?Gogoi. This will be followed by a portrait‑drawing competition for Zubeen Garg, opened by social activist Paresh Gogoi. Music competitions (Bhupendra and Zubeen Garg) will be opened by historian Dr Lachit Baruah.

An open session will then be held, culminating in the presentation of the Aideu?Handique Award.

