Assam: Awareness camp on unclaimed bank accounts held in Golaghat

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: A special awareness camp was organized on Friday at the auditorium of Govt Pensioners' Association in Golaghat by the Reserve Bank of India in collaboration with the Lead Bank Office of Golaghat district. The programme, which commenced at 10 am, focused on issues related to the retrieval of unclaimed amounts lying in old and inoperative bank accounts (more than 10 years) under the DEAF (Depositor Education and Awareness Fund) scheme.

The session was conducted by Golaghat's Lead Bank Officer, Mridul Patar. Jayram Pait, AGM from the State Level Bankers' Committee, attended the event and elaborated on the procedures for reclaiming funds deposited under DEAF.

Assam Gramin Bank's Regional Manager Jibesh Chakravorty, Simanta Konwar, District Fishery Officer, and Niloy Chaudhury, officer of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, also addressed the gathering. Officials from Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Assam Cooperative Apex Bank, IOB, and Union Bank, along with a large number of local residents, participated in the programme.

During the interaction session, bank officials responded to various queries raised by the attendees. A total of 8 DEAF Settlement certificates for more than Rs 12 lakh were distributed in the programme.

