Aideu Handique Memorial Day celebrated with programmes in Kamargaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 23rd Memorial Day of Aideu Handique, the actress who played the lead role in the Assamese film Joymoti, was observed on Wednesday at Danhuchuk Primary School, Kamargaon, with various programmes. The event was organized as the central programme of the Purvanchal Tai Xahitya Xabha, with the cooperation of the Golaghat District Tai Xahitya Xabha, Kachupathar branch committee, Jeuti Women’s Association, and the residents of Kamargaon.

In the morning, the ceremonial gateway was inaugurated by Debendra Nath Gogoi. The flag was hoisted by Suren Gogoi, Acting President of the Purvanchal Tai Xahitya Xabha, Golaghat, while another flag was hoisted by Nilima Baruah. Tree plantation was carried out by Ananta Duwara, Prashanta Borbaruah, Badan Das, and Surya Tamuliya. The ‘Banphi programme’ was conducted by Madan Borgohain and Diganta Phukan.

Floral tributes and homage were offered by Bolin Buragohain, District Secretary of the Purvanchal Tai Xahitya Xabha, Golaghat, along with others.

The sports competitions were inaugurated by Bubul Borgohain and conducted by Jitmani Saikia. The open meeting was inaugurated by Bishnu Sandidkai and chaired by Suren Gogoi. The appointed speakers were Dulal Baruah, litterateur Betiyani, and Biren Gogoi.

On the occasion, special felicitation was accorded to folk artiste Sundar Phukan and nature lover Pramod Baruah. The Aideu Handique Inspirational Cultural Award was presented to dancer Mithurani Gogoi.

