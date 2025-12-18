Numaligarh: 23rd Memorial Day of Aideu Handique observed at Panidihingia

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: Under the initiative of the Golaghat District Xahitya Xabha, with the cooperation of the Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Xabha, Panidihingia, and local residents, the 23rd Memorial Day of Aideu Handique was observed on Wednesday at the Artist Aideu Handique Cultural Museum, Panidihingia.

According to the programme, the flag was hoisted in the morning by Purnakanta Barua, President of the Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Xabha. Lighting of the ceremonial lamp and a prayer meeting were conducted by Bipin Chandra Chetia.

Floral tributes at the samadhi of Aideu Handique were offered by Bhadreshwar Chetia, former President of the Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Xabha, while garlanding of the bust of Aideu Handique was done by Pradip Hazarika. Garlanding of the bust of Jyotiprasad Agarwala was performed by eminent singer Sundar Phukan.

A public meeting was held under the chairmanship of Banti Bora, President of the Golaghat District Xahitya Xabha. The meeting was inaugurated by Tafazzul Haque Borboruah, former President of the Golaghat District Xahitya Xabha and the appointed speaker's address was delivered by Jina Borboruah. The welcome address was delivered by Muhiram Laing, Vice-President of the Golaghat District Xahitya Xabha.

Among the distinguished guests were Gautam Kumar Saikia, Principal of Kamargaon College, Shobhan Chandra Saikia, retired Vice-Principal of Kamargaon College, and Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, President of the Assam State Journalists' Association.

As per the resolutions adopted in Wednesday's meeting, demands were made for all new cinema halls in Assam, whether government or privately, to be named 'Aideu,' and the death anniversary (Memorial Day) of Aideu Handique to be observed statewide, with the government taking necessary steps to implement this.

