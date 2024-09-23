Assam: Moran College to Celebrate Diamond Jubilee on September 30 and October 1

DEMOW: Moran College has completed its glorious 60 years, and the Diamond Jubilee programme of the Moran College is to be organized on September 30 and October 1. The Laikhuta of the programme was installed by State Revenue Minister, Jogen Mohan, recently. The former Students Samaroh will be organized on September 30. The organizers have invited all the alumni to be present in the programme.

