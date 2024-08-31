Darrang District Administration Cracks Down on Fraudulent Trading Practices in Mangaldai Market

MANGALDAI: Following the allegation of the alleged dishonest trading practice by ignoring the correct means of weighing and measuring thereby cheating and causing losses to the consumers, Darrang district administration in association with the District Legal Metrology Department and Police on Thursday conducted a sudden joint inspection at the daily market of Mangaldai town.

The team led by Circle Officer of Mangaldai Revenue Circle Banashree Malakar and assisted by Assistant Controller Pranjit Das and Inspector Jimpi Anan of Legal Metrology department, Mangaldai detected gross violations of the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act 2009 and its rules in several shops, business establishments and vendors and seized the weight and measurement machines, packages and packaging license.

Later, the Legal Metrology department registered altogether 20 prosecution cases which included four each against electronic shops, grocery stores and fish vendors, two each against grocery stores and vegetable vendors while one in each against grocery shops and human consumption ice cream factories with the brand name ‘Niha’. Meanwhile, talking to media Circle Officer Banashree Malakar assured to conduct such inspection drives in other markets of the locality too.

Also Read: BTC Holds Orientation for Media SPOCs to Enhance Communication and Transparency

Also Watch: