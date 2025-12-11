Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh attends Vijay Diwas aerial display at Mohanbari

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: India, particularly the Indian Air Force, is totally prepared to fight a two-front war if any kind of such eventually arises. This was stated by the Air Chief Marshal, Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Indian Air Force, during a media interaction at IAF station, Mohanbari, Dibrugarh, on Wednesday.

The IAF chief was in Mohanbari to attend the Vijay Diwas function which marks India’s spectacular win over Pakistan during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 after which a new nation, Bangladesh was born. “We are totally prepared to give them (enemies) a bloody nose if they go for any kind of misadventure,” he said.

Earlier in the day the Indian Air Force (IAF) commemorated its historic 1971 war victory on Wednesday with a spectacular aerial display at Air Force Station Mohanbari in Dibrugarh, as part of the Vijay Diwas Celebration 2025. Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh graced the event, which showcased the formidable power and precision of the IAF’s fleet.

The daylong celebration, organized by Headquarters Eastern Air Command, captivated a massive audience, including military and civil dignitaries, air veterans, and hundreds of enthusiastic schoolchildren. The awe-inspiring flying display featured some of the IAF’s most potent aircrafts, including the mighty Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, Dornier Do-228 surveillance aircraft, Antonov An-32 transport planes, and both Chinook heavy-lift and Mi-17 helicopters. The aerial demonstration, running from 9 am to 2.30 pm, was a testament to the operational proficiency of the Indian Air Force.

In addition to the high-octane flying, the event featured an exhibition and a special movie release, both dedicated to commemorating the 1971 war that culminated in the liberation of Bangladesh. The commemoration holds profound significance for the Eastern Air Command, which mounted instrumental air operations from bases like Mohanbari to achieve air superiority and decisively support ground troops. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh warmly reminisced about the IAF’s contribution during the momentous war, highlighting the crucial element of jointmanship.

“I’m very happy to share the memories of that time. The way the Indian Air Force stood rock solid and delivered what was expected, whether it was during the day operations in November, the quick ceasefire in the air, or the final blows, such as the attack on the Governor’s House in Bangladesh, which decisively brought the war to an end. In those 13 days of swift action by the Indian Armed Forces, I saw Pakistan buckling under pressure and calling for a ceasefire,” the Air Chief Marshal said. He continued by highlighting the indispensable coordination between the services.

