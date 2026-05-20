Air Raid Mock Drill Conducted in Bongaigaon to Strengthen Emergency Response Preparedness

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The District Civil Defence Department on Tuesday conducted an air raid mock drill at the district transport officer’s office premises in Bongaigaon to prepare for possible wartime emergency situations.

The exercise demonstrated emergency response, rescue techniques, safe evacuation, and communication systems during aerial attacks and other emergencies. The drill also aimed to reduce panic among the public and strengthen coordination among defence authorities, civil administration, and the District Disaster Management Authority.

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