Minister Ajanta Neog reviews Morigaon projects, speeds up Medical College work

CORRESPONDENTS

JAGIROAD/MORIGAON: Minister for Women and Child Development and Tourism and Guardian Minister of Morigaon district, Ajanta Neog, on Thursday conducted a comprehensive review of developmental activities being undertaken by various departments in the district at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's office. During the meeting, Minister Neog reviewed the progress of the Morigaon Medical College project and instructed the Public Works Department (Building) to expedite construction work and ensure the project's completion by March next year.

The review was conducted during a meeting of the District Development Committee held at the District Commissioner's office. Chairing the meeting, the minister emphasised that there should be no compromise on the quality of work in any government project. She directed officials and engineers to regularly inspect ongoing projects, closely monitor construction quality, and ensure the timely completion of works sanctioned during the 2024-25 financial year.

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