Ajay Kumar Hazarika nominated as Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Executive Member

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Ajay Kumar Hazarika, a well-known sociopolitical figure from Udalguri, has been nominated as an Executive Member in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) under the leadership of chief Hagrama Mohilary. The announcement has drawn widespread appreciation from several organizations across the district.

Hazarika, who formerly served as General Secretary of the Gauhati University Students’ Union and also held the post of General Secretary of the Udalguri District Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), conveyed his gratitude to BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary for reposing confidence in him. The Udalguri District APCU, Udalguri District Journalists’ Trust and Development Organization, Udalguri District Conscious Citizens’ Forum, and several other civic groups have extended their felicitations, describing the nomination as a recognition of Hazarika’s longstanding contribution to public affairs.

In a separate development, Hazarika was appointed President of the Udalguri District BJP on November 27. He expressed thanks to State BJP President Dilip Saikia for the appointment. With three terms as District General Secretary and one term as Vice-President, Hazarika is regarded as one of the party’s most experienced organizers in the region. Party workers stated that they expect the BJP in Udalguri to gain further strength and organizational momentum under his leadership.

The maiden session of the newly-constituted BTC Government convened on December 1. Hazarika attended the sitting and was formally administered the oath of office as an Executive Member on the floor of the Council. Party representatives expressed confidence that, under the directives of the council and Hazarika’s stewardship, the BTC would proceed with renewed focus on inclusive and sustainable development.

The Udalguri District BJP has conveyed its best wishes to Hazarika on assuming dual responsibilities within the party and the BTC, expressing hope that his tenure will mark meaningful advancement for the district.

