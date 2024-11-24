Ajit Bania Awarded Rishi Kapil Khaund Memorial Award 2024 for Excellence in Art

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Ajit Bania, a promising young painter and sculptor of Darang district, has been awarded the Rishi Kapil Khaund Memorial Award 2024. The award includes a letter of citation, a memento, a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The award was ceremonially presented to the artiste at an august function at Vivekananda Kendra, Guwahati on November 22.

Prominent drama personality of the country Dulal Roy, poet of repute Ans Uz Zaman, Chairperson of Rishi Kapil Khaund Foundation Arpana Khaund, Vice President Dr Hitesh Barua, Secretary Kishor Kumar Das and other dignitaries graced the function to encourage young artiste Ajit Bania. Rishi Kapil Khaund Memorial Trust has been initiating this award every year to a unsung sculptor who has excelled in the world of creation. Ajit Bania, a former graduate of the Government College of Fine Arts, Guwahati, has already become the first artiste from the North East to exhibit his paintings at Fabriano in Aquarello, Italy, the world’s only watercolor festival. He was also awarded the Special Jury Award at the Hemangini Bardoloi State Painting Competition in 2008. Ajit Bania is a resident of Kalitapara (Bhebarghat) of Mangaldai.

