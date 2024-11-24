Assam: CO of 7th NCC Bn. Arun Agarwal Visits Kokrajhar After Successful NCC Half Marathon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: After successful holding of national level NCC Half Marathon in Kokrajhar on November 17, the Col. Arun Agarwal, Commanding Officer of the 7th Assam Battalion of the NCC visited Kokrajhar on Friday. The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro received Col. Agarwal in Kokrajhar and felicitated him with traditional Aronai.

CEM Pramod Boro said, “It’s a matter of great pride for Kokrajhar, the ‘City of Peace’ to have hosted this first-of-its-kind event organized by the NCC. This was the first time ever that such an event was organized in the Northeast and especially in Assam where cadets from all NCC Directorates took part.” He said NCC had a long and glorious history of fostering peace, instilling discipline and nurturing the ‘Yuva Shakti’ of India. “I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to Col. Agarwal and all officers and cadets of the National Cadet Corps, as we look forward more similar events on our collective journey of peace and progress,” he said adding that around 750 young cadets from the 17th NCC Directorates across India and 2000 other participants from different categories, participated in the “Run for Peace” in Kokrajhar recently.

On the same day, Boro attended the inaugural ceremony of the Territorial Army (TA) recruitment rallies in BTR. He said he was delighted to see such a huge turnout of young boys raring to join the TA and serve the nation. He said starting from Kokrajhar in BTR on Friday, the recruitment rallies would be held in all five districts of BTR over the next few days. He urged all the energetic youths of BTR to join the rallies in large numbers. He also said the government of BTR had also been organizing pre-recruitment training for the physical, medical and post-selection preparation sessions for the written examination. He further called upon the youths not to miss this golden opportunity to join the Territorial Army.

