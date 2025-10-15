Ajit Bora’s ‘Ejon Sikshakor Atmakotha’ launched at Dergaon Book Fair

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At the first Dergaon Book Fair and Literary Festival, organized by the environmental organization Ashray, a discussion titled ‘The Triumph of Women in Assamese Literature’ was held on the fourth day of the festival at the Zubeen Garg Memorial Stage in the Kavyajyoti Nilmani Phukan Kshetra, located at Bakori in the Naren Sharma Smriti Pathar of Dergaon.

The keynote address was delivered by the eminent writer Arupa Patangia Kalita, who, in her speech, remarked, “People from the Char areas, particularly the Miya community, are often treated with disdain. Yet, their children wear Assamese clothes and sing Assamese songs. I have personally witnessed Miya boys and girls beautifully performing Borgeets in the Char region. Our mother tongue is like a branch of a tree—if we fail to nurture it, the branch will wither away, and the journey of women in Assamese literature will not continue.”

At the end of the discussion, noted children’s writer and President of Dergaon Sahitya Sammilan, Ajit Bora’s new book titled ‘Ejon Sikshakor Atmakotha’ (An Autobiography of a Teacher) was formally released by Arupa Patangia Kalita.

