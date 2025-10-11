First Dergaon Book Fair and Literary Festival 2025 begins with Tribute to Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the initiative of Prakriti Sangathan Ashray and in collaboration with the All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association, Assam Publication Board, Assam Pollution Control Board, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, the Dergaon sub-divisional administration, various organizations and institutions, and the greater people of Dergaon, the First Dergaon Book Fair and Literary Festival 2025 began on Friday at Kabi Rishi Nilmoni Phukan Kshetra, Naren Sharma Smriti Pathar, Dergaon. The weeklong festival will continue from October 10 to October 16 with a series of events.

On the opening day, the president of the festival, Dr Choudhury Nath Saikia, hoisted the flag. Afterward, a tribute was paid to the Late singer, Zubeen Garg, followed by a performance of his famous song ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ presented courtesy of Dergaon Lekhika Samaroh. The fair was inaugurated by Prof Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia, Vice-Chancellor of Jorhat Jagannath Barua University, in the presence of Bhavendra Nath Bharali, MLA of the Dergaon constituency, who attended as the guest of honour.

Following this, a discussion session on ‘Health Care of Senior Citizens’ was held with Dr Arun Jyoti Hazarika as the keynote speaker. In the evening, another discussion on ‘Building a New Society Based on Reason’ was conducted by Dr Monoj Jyoti Hazarika, retired Professor of Dergaon Kamal Duara College. The session was inaugurated by Dr Yogesh Bora, retired Professor of the same college, and featured Yugor Nath, retired Vice-Principal of Dergaon Kamal Duara College, and Dr Nayanmoni Medhi, Assistant Professor of Eastern Karbi Anglong College, as speakers.

In the evening, a cultural programme was organized by Bohniman Cultural Stage as a tribute to Zubeen Garg, inaugurated by Bhargav Baruah.

On October 11, a youth conclave on the theme ‘Youth Society, the World of Books, and Writing Style’ will be held, where the souvenir of the Book Fair, ‘Granthakatha,’ will be released by Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University.

Also Read: Assam: Zubeen Garg’s PSOs arrested; 7 persons in custody so far

Also Watch: