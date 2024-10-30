Assam: Miscreants Attack Family With Acid In Hajo; Admitted To GMCH With Severe Injuries

HAJO: Unknown miscreants allegedly attacked a family in Hajo's Khopnikuchi with acid in a horrifying incident.
The attack, which took place through a window while the family was asleep, has raised concerns about rising violence.
Sources claim that the teenage daughter, who had been the subject of increasing threats from a young man in Hablakha village, was the target of the acid attack.
The man, reportedly fascinated with the girl, had made persistent attempts that she rejected, leading to a series of intimidating warnings.
Terrified for their safety, the family had temporarily moved the girl and her mother to her maternal uncle’s residence in Khopnikuchi.
While the family was asleep in the early hours of Tuesday, unknown miscreants launched an acid attack through an open window, inflicting severe burns on the teenage girl, her mother, Maleka Khatun, and her brother, Monesh Ali.
The victims were immediately taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and they are still in critical condition due to their severe injuries.
This incident has raised alarming questions across the community, with residents calling for justice and demanding strict action against the culprits. Authorities have started an investigation into the attack.