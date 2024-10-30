Assam: Miscreants Attack Family With Acid In Hajo; Admitted To GMCH With Severe Injuries

HAJO: Unknown miscreants allegedly attacked a family in Hajo's Khopnikuchi with acid in a horrifying incident.

The attack, which took place through a window while the family was asleep, has raised concerns about rising violence.

Sources claim that the teenage daughter, who had been the subject of increasing threats from a young man in Hablakha village, was the target of the acid attack.

The man, reportedly fascinated with the girl, had made persistent attempts that she rejected, leading to a series of intimidating warnings.