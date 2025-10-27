AJYCP holds student interaction programme at Jovial Valley School

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Nazira College unit of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) recently organized an interaction programme with students of Jovial Valley Senior Secondary School. The event aimed to foster a sense of unity and co-operation among the students and discuss various issues related to their academic and personal development.

The programme was inaugurated with a musical performance of Zubeen Garg’s song ‘Mayabini,’ which set the tone for the event. The keynote speakers included Abhijit Konwar, advisor to the AJYCP Nazira College unit, and Bital Das, who emphasized the importance of education and personal growth. Other dignitaries present at the event included Silmi Borah, Principal of Jovial Valley Senior Secondary School, Abdul Arif, Vice-Principal of JVSSS, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Organizational Secretary of AJYCP Sivasagar district committee, etc. During the interaction programme, students discussed various topics related to social, academic, literary, sports, and cultural activities. As a result of the discussion, several decisions were made to promote the intellectual and personal development of the students in the coming days. The event featured cultural performances, including a dance performance by Mohsina Hoque and Pragati Gogoi, and poetry recitations by Abhijit Konwar and Prakriti Gogoi.

