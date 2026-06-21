AJYCP takes on Bokakhat administration over civic neglect, alleged irregularities

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The administration of the Bokakhat Co-District has been accused of failing to take firm steps to resolve several pressing public issues. In response, the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has been continuously staging protests on various matters concerning Bokakhat. As a result of these protests, the Sub-Divisional Commissioner was eventually compelled to invite the organisation’s local leadership for discussions.

Accordingly, a meeting was held on June 17 between the Bokakhat District Committee of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad and the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Administration. Respecting the aspirations of the people of Bokakhat, the Council had earlier submitted a memorandum highlighting numerous public issues to the Chief Minister of Assam and Bokakhat MLA as well as senior Cabinet Minister Atul Bora. Following directions from Minister Atul Bora, the Sub-Divisional Commissioner expressed willingness to hold discussions.

During the meeting, representatives of the Council raised several concerns before the Commissioner, including the poor state of the healthcare sector in Bokakhat, the deteriorating condition of the National Highway passing through the area, the failure of the drinking water supply scheme implemented in Bokakhat, deficiencies and alleged corruption in the construction of the Chief Minister’s Gaurav Path at Bokakhat Sadar Chariali, issues concerning Bokakhat’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), alleged harassment of citizens by officials of the Bokakhat Revenue Circle Office, serious irregularities in the functioning of the Block Development Office, administrative inconsistencies in the management of the historic and revered religious site Baba Than at Numaligarh, the poor condition of Bokakhat’s public cremation ground, and measures required to accelerate the overall development of the Bokakhat Sub-Division.

During the discussion, the Sub-Divisional Commissioner assured the Council that immediate administrative measures would be taken to address each of the issues raised and to make the administration more responsive to the concerns of the people.

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