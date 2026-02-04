Akasa Air commences operation at Dibrugarh Airport

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A formal inaugural ceremony was held on Tuesday in the presence of officials from AAI and Akasa Air to mark the airline’s maiden flight from Dibrugarh. The maiden flight on February 3, 2026, operated on the sector Bagdogra – Dibrugarh – Bagdogra. Akasa Air will now operate regular services on the route of Bengaluru – Bagdogra – Dibrugarh – Bagdogra – Bengaluru, enhancing connectivity between Upper Assam, North Bengal, and South India.

The service will be operated three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday) as per the schedule below at Dibrugarh Airport:

QP1850: Bengaluru ? Bagdogra ? Dibrugarh | STA: 10:25 hrs

QP1851: Dibrugarh ? Bagdogra ? Bengaluru | STD: 11:00 hrs

This new operation is expected to significantly benefit passengers by providing improved connectivity for business, tourism, education, and medical travel between these regions.

