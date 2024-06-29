Akhil Gogoi Announces Raijor Dal's Plans for Assam Elections at Demow Meeting

DEMOW: The special organizational meeting and joining programme of Raijor Dal Demow Constituency Committee was organized in Kamami Bhawan Demow on Wednesday where Akhil Gogoi, president of Raijor Dal as well as MLA of Sivasagar Constituency was present. Rahul Borgohain, president of Raijor Dal of Demow Constituency presided in the meeting. Taking aim at the BJP, Akhil Gogoi stated in his address that the party stands for "Muloibridhi," or "price rise." He said that Raijor Dal will field its candidate in Demow Constituency in 2026 Assembly Election. He said that around 20 MLAs of Raijor Dal will be sent to the Assam Legislative Assembly in the 2026 Assembly Election and in 2031 the Raijor Dal will form government in Assam. He appealed to the Raijor Dal workers present in the meeting to form booth committees. He said that the Congress, Raijor Dal, and AJP will jointly play in the panchayat polls. In the meeting, several joined the Raijor Dal in the presence of Akhil Gogoi. In the meeting Dhaijya Konwar, General Secretary of Raijor Dal, Dipak Konwar, Organizational Secretary along with Raijor Dal leaders were present.

