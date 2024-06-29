Police Bust Goat Theft Ring in Sootea, Arrest Suspect with Stolen Animals

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a team of Sootea police headed by Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, officer in-charge of Sootea PS managed to apprehend one Basir Ali from Kumalia in the southern part of Biswanath on Thursday evening and recovered seven theft goats from a Maruti Suzuki bearing registration number AS 32 B 6610.

A patrolling team of Sootea PS spotted the goats inside this fairly new car at Sootea and gave a signal to stop the car. But instead of stopping, the car tried to escape from the area in full speed. Immediately, the police team chased the car and managed to intercept the vehicle within Kumalia area. Similarly, Sootea police had arrested one Yakub Ali from Ghaigaon area to the north of Sootea on the charge of cattle head smuggling on Thursday night.

It is worth mentioning that these cases of cattle head and goat smuggling is on the rise in and out of the greater Sootea area. Two cows have been stolen from the cowsheds of two residents, one from Hazarimal area and another from the house of one Miraz Ali, a resident of No 2 Adabheti few days back.

The police team has sped up the search operations in and around the Sootea area against such miscreants. Apparently, these smugglers are quite a bit hi-tech in their mode of operation using innovative techniques of stealing the cattle heads and goats from the area under the nose of the police. The conscious residents have requested the police vigilance at night to ensure full protection of their cattle from such smugglers.

Also Read: Drugs worth Rs 12.5 crore seized in Cachar

Also Watch: