Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi bats for merging two regional parties in Assam

Guwahati: Legislator from Sibsagar constituency and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Friday asserted that a “strong regional force” is required to safeguard the interest of Assam, adding that working towards that direction, his party is keen to merge with the Assam Jatiya Parishad to form a new political entity.

“Looking into the current political situation in the state, it is imperative that we need a strong regional party. We held discussions with Assam Jatiya Parishad leaders on the probability of merging the two parties into one. The discussions were positive and on behalf of Raijor Dal, we have given our consent in this matter,” Gogoi told reporters.

According to him, the ball is now in the court of Assam Jatiya Parishad.

“If they (Assam Jatiya Parishad) agree, a new political party will be formed with a new constitution. I believe that if both parties come together, we will become a formidable force to take on the BJP. In the coming days, other small parties will also come to our side,” Gogoi said.

He also said that the regional parties hold the key to providing a better political alternative to the people of Assam.

Gogoi said that if for some “technical” reasons, Assam Jatiya Parishad turns down the proposal, a ‘United Front’ will be formed, bringing regional parties of the state into single fold.

However, the chief of Assam Jatiya Parishad, Lurinjyoti Gogoi has not issued any official statement on merging his party with Raijor Dal.

Notably, both Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal were part of a united opposition forum led by Congress in the Lok Sabha polls. Congress left the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat for Lurinjyoti Gogoi and he contested the election against BJP heavyweight Sarbananda Sonowal. (IANS)

