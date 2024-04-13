Akhil Gogoi campaigns for Jorhat HPC Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi

GAURISAGAR: To obtain the Orunodoi scheme, there is no requirement for buttering Congress, BJP, Raijor Dal, or any other political party. The Assam Assembly has decided that everyone with ration cards will get Orunodoi. All Self Help Groups (SHGs) will receive ten thousand rupees. It is a lie that you can get Rs 10,000 from Self Help Groups (SHGs) only if you go to BJP meetings. This was stated by Sivasagar MLA-cum-president of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi.

The election rally was held at Amguri Abhoypuria village under Morabazar GP in favour of Jorhat HPC Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday evening. MLA Akhil Gogoi urged upon the public to caste their votes in favour of Gaurav Gogoi. Additionally, he expressed his opinion that they can be certain that the citizens of the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat are morally upright. The people will vote for Gaurav Gogoi and teach the BJP a lesson.

Moreover, no matter what magic Himanta Biswa Sarma does, people have already understood everything. Our party will win in Jorhat, Nagaon and Dibrugarh in this election, Akhil Gogoi added. He said the people of Assam have decided to defeat the BJP this time to protect the country and their own interests. The Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi also opined that Himanta Biswa Sarma is running the government by borrowing crores of rupees. The election meeting was anchored by Muzid Ali, general secretary, Raijor Dal, Sivasagar and was attended by the party’s General Secretary Bijit Dutta, Padma Kanta Das, Morabazar Mandal Congress President Pulin Kumar Gogoi and Raijor Dal district executive president Moinuddin Ahmed. He participated in five different election rallies on the same day.

