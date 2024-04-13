Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigns for Lakhimpur BJP-Alliance candidate Pradan Baruah

LAKHIMPUR: Ruling party BJP has intensified poll campaign in support of Pradan Baruah, the BJP-Alliance candidate for Lakhimpur HPC, to make him winner for the third term.

On Saturday, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, AYUSH-cum-former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigned for Pradan Baruah by attending an enthusiastic election rally organized at the Ramdhenu Club playground under Boginadi area of Lakhimpur district. Addressing the public, the Union Minister said that the Lakhimpur HPC was the most neglected constituency during the rule of Congress-led governments. “But during the terms of BJP-led governments, the highest number of developmental projects has been implemented in Lakhimpur HPC,” Sonowal asserted.

He criticized the Congress with strong terms for its “family-centric, discriminatory, communal politics” in India. “Such politics had weakened the nation, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the nation to a new dimension of development with his strong leadership. He has caused unprecedented development in the Lakhimpur constituency,” Sonowal added. He termed women power as ‘Maha-Shakti’ and reiterated BJP’s commitment to empower them for their all-round development. While appreciating Pradan Baruah as a hardworking MP, Sonowal appealed to the voters of the constituency to make him winner by a huge margin of votes. The election rally was also attended by Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, Dhakuakhana MLA Naba Kumar Doley along with Pradan Baruah.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in a campaign meeting and road-show organized at Laluk under newly formed Ranganadi constituency on the same day in support of Pradan Baruah. The Chief Minister said that Nowboicha was the ‘venture constituency’ in Lakhimpur district. “The constituency will be eluded of development until Congress MLA will be there,” he said. He urged the people to make BJP candidates winner in Nowboicha and newly formed Ranganadi constituency in next assembly election while calling upon them to make Pradan Baruah winner in the ensuing Lok Sabha poll by a margin of five lakh votes. The Chief Minister took part in another road show organized in Dhemaji district in support of the same candidate.

