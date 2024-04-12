Assam: Audio song Abeg released in the Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: An audio song, Abeg, was released on Wednesday at Hatighuli on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in the Sivasagar district. The song is about the love, commitment, and sense of life of the eternal lover and famous painter, sculptor Neel Paban Barua, and singer Dipali Barthakur. The lyricist of the song is Violeena Devi, a student of B.A. 6th Semester at CKB College,Teok.

The dignitaries who attended the meeting were Dr. Pranay Phukan, Associate Professor of Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh; prominent gynaecologist and popular poet; Mrinmoy Dutta, Director, Amguri Arunudoy Academy; noted lyrics poet Pranab Krishnatrey; Sumanta Parashar; social worker and prominent businessman Jitu Dutta; senior journalists Rajib Dutta, Samiron Duarah, Nabonita Gogoi, Manash Baruah; musician Amlanjyoti Sharma Bardoloi, Jyotishman Mahanta; and Pinak Abhishek Burman.

