Akhil Gogoi considers himself chief of all parties: Gaurav Gogoi

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: President of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi had accused the Congress party of disrupting the unity of the Opposition. In this context, MP, Jorhat HPC, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, told reporters in Amguri on Thursday that Akhil Gogoi had not followed the religion of alliance and considered himself the leader of other parties. He also urged Akhil Gogoi to behave like an ally if he really wants an alliance. “Akhil Gogoi says one thing one day and the opposite the next day. This has weakened the position of his party,” he said. MP Gogoi also warned Akhil Gogoi not to comment on the leadership of the Congress party.

MP Gaurav Gogoi also donated a generator to the Amguri Community Hospital in Sivasagar district .The hospital has been suffering from a lack of a generator for a long time. The hospital authorities and locals had submitted a petition to MP Gaurav Gogoi in this regard. Following public grievances, MP Gogoi donated a generator worth Rs 6 lakh from the MP development fund.

On this occasion, a meeting was held where Nazira MLA-cum-Leader of Opposition in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, and Dr Lina Saikia, Superintendent of the hospital, were present. The fraternity of Amguri Community Hospital expressed their gratitude to MP Gogoi.

Also Read: Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi bats for merging two regional parties in Assam

Also Watch: