AKRSU warns government after baton charge at torch rally

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: “Attacking peaceful activists in a torch rally at Golokganj on Wednesday, the BJP-led Assam Government has proved that they are against the sons of the soil. We, the Koch-Rajbangshi people, warn this government to be prepared for consequences in the upcoming election,” said Boloram Barman, Secretary of All Koch-Rajbanshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) on Thursday at Bongaigaon.

Barman stated that Wednesday night’s attack was an inhuman activity. “Our torch rally for a separate Kamatapur state and ST categorization of Koch-Rajbangshi community was disciplined and peaceful. But the police baton charged us and brutally attacked innocent people, even the old-aged and women. We condemn it. The BJP Government should remain prepared to face the consequences in the coming days. We are going to organize a mass rally on September 15 at Goalpara and a human chain on September 20 at Bongaigaon. We will show them the extent that we can go to for our justified rights,” he stated. Regarding the Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAC), Barman stated that the KAC leaders should resign. “They should not play the role of a BJP-blessed council. They should all resign and show that they are with the common people,” he stated.

