A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Wildlife populations across the world are declining at an alarming rate. A major global assessment has revealed that the average population size of monitored wildlife species declined by 73% between 1970 and 2020. Environmental activist Apurba Ballabh Goswami told this correspondent that such an extensive loss of biodiversity within just five decades is a matter of grave concern for everyone.

The findings were published in the World Wildlife Fund's (WWF) Living Planet Report 2024. The report analysed nearly 35,000 population trends covering 5,495 species of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians across the world.