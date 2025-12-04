International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed in Demow with awareness events

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Samagra Shiksha Assam, Demow Education Block, and in association with the Block Guardian Committee, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was organized in Rajmai Bagan Primary School near Demow on Wednesday.

The programme started with the flag hoisting done by Pulindra Kalita, Headmaster of Rajmai Bagan Primary School, while the smiti tarpan was offered by Santana Barua, Assistant Teacher of Rajmai Bagan Primary School. An earthen lamp in front of the photo of cultural icon Zubeen Garg was lit by Sarju Begum, while Buddeswar Borah, Secretary of the Guardian Committee, planted a sapling.

Naranath Gohain, Block Elementary Education Officer, inaugurated the competitions and health camp. An open session was organized where Tulan Bezbarua presided, and Prasanta Dehingia, resource person, anchored the session. Dipu Kumar Gogoi, resource person, spoke about the objectives of the meeting, while Dr Rupam Borkakoty, Deputy Superintendent of Demow Model Hospital, was present as the keynote speaker. Nilima Devi, Child Development Project Officer (ICDS), Dipak Borah, District Programme Officer of Samagra Siksha Sivasagar, Persons with Disabilities Hemanta Borah, and Ranjit Borah were present as the chief guests, and spoke on the occasion.

In the open session, 10 specially-abled meritorious students who passed the HSLC Examination, 2025 were felicitated. Dipti Borah, Block Accountant of Demow Education Block, and the RBSK Team of Demow Block Primary Health Centre, were also present in the programme.

