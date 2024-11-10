All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam Forms New Khongia Primary Committee at Club House Meeting

A Correspondent

DEMOW: A meeting was organized in the Khongia Club House on Friday where the new committee of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Khongia Primary Committee was formed. Lalit Tanti, president of AASAA, Demow Regional Committee presided over the meeting. Bijoy Tanti was selected as president, and Dubori Pandav was selected as secretary of the 21-member AASAA, Khongia Primary Committee.

