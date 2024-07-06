All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam Demand Urgent Road Repairs in Demow, Sivasagar District

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), its Demow regional committee, in association with Khongia Primary Committee and local people, took a road-blocking programme in front of Khongia Tea Estate Adarsha High hool on Thursday. The road that connects Demow ACC Ali to Mohkhuti is in poor condition, and the big potholes have come up. Road accidents also take place frequently. The protesters shouted slogans against the State Chief Minister, the PWD Department, and the Demow Administration. Aditya Vikram Yadav, District Commissioner of Sivasagar District, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain, and Demow Circle Officer reached the protest site and pacified the protesters. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar District and Demow Circle Officer, where they demanded to repair the road that connects Demow ACC Ali to Mohkhuti at the earliest.

Also Read: AMSU Protest for ST Status and PRC Leads to Preventive Arrests in Tinsukia

Also Watch: