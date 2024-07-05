Demow Residents and AASAA Protest Poor Road Conditions, Demand Immediate Repairs from PWD

SIVASAGAR: In spite of many complaints to the Public Works Department (PWD Roads) regarding repairing the ACC Road in Demow, no action was allegedly taken, compelling the people of Demow to come out on the streets on Thursday along with activists of All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Demow Regional Committee.

They also submitted a memorandum to the Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav at the protest site, demanding immediate repairing of the road.

It is stated that the nearly 13-kilometre-long pucca PWD road that runs to Mohkhuti via Baruachangmai beside National Highway-37 in Demow town has been steadily collapsing over the years and has become unfit for commuting. It is to be noted that this road connects many areas of greater Bokota Mouza, including Krishnabihari Tea Estate, Mohkhuti Tea Estate, Khongia Tea Estate to Demow. It is alleged that the PWD is not keen to repair the road which has innumerable ruined parts and huge potholes. As a result of students, small traders, tea garden workers as well as people from all walks of life have to bear the brunt of this pathetic road, which is very important in the entire Demow constituency.

Condemning the negligence of the departmental authorities for the poor condition of the road, Lalit Tanti, President and Kamal Bhumij, secretary of AASAA, Demow Regional Committee said, “We, along with the local residents of Demow, have been demanding the repair of the road for a long time, but no action has been taken by the PWD authorities till date. Due to the negligence of the departmental authorities, the condition of the road has become bad to worse which is causing untold miseries to the commuters. The present condition of the pucca road is such that there is not even a trace of pucca in the road. With huge potholes in the middle of the road, most of the road is muddy.”

Submitting the memorandum to the District Commissioner, they demanded that the dilapidated and damaged road be repaired within the next fortnight.

