AMSU Protest for ST Status and PRC Leads to Preventive Arrests in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA : A large contingent of Tinsukia police prevented an attempt by the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) to burn the effigy of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and others at Tinsukia on Friday. The protesters were demanding ST status and PRC for Moran community members residing in Arunachal Pradesh. The police made preventive arrests of 11 AMSU activists, including women protesters, for defying prohibitory orders and were released later.

