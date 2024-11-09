Assam: Chhath Brata Mahotsav concludes in Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Sri Sri Rabishasti Sewa Samiti and in association with the people of Demow, Sri Sri Chhath Brata Mahotsav was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion in Demow Chhath Ghat on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday afternoon the devotees thronged the ghats to perform rituals and at night cultural programme was organized near the Demow River. On Thursday midnight the devotees lit the earthen lamps near the bank of the Demow River and prayed. After the end of the Puja, the prasad, thekhuwa was distributed among the people on Friday morning.

