Assam: ABSU, BSS and DBHA take out welcome rally for expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for his confirmation to grace the iaugural function of mega Bodoland Mahatsav to be held in New Delhi on November 15 and 16, the ABSU, Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) and the Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA) on Friday took out a welcome rally in Kokrajhar town in the evening. The rally started from Kokrajhar Government HS &MP school playground and ended at Bodofa Children’s Park via Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road.

The rally was led by the president of BSS Dr. Surath Narzary where the president of the DBHA Bijuel Nelson Daimary, advisor Jogeswar Brahma, BSS secretary Jwngsar Narzary, ABSU secretary Dinesh Brahma and leaders of the Kokrajhar district committee, ABSU, DBHA and the BSS took part. The programme was organized by the Kokrajhar district ABSU, BSS and DBHA. The rallyists chanted Modiji: Welcome, Narendra Modi: Long live, Narendra Modi welcome to Bodoland Mahatsav etc.

In his brief speech, the president of BSS Dr Surath Narzary said for the first time, the ABSU, BSS, DBHA and Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha is going to host 1st Bodoland Mahatsav at Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi with a two days programme on November 15 and 16. He said the mega event in the national capital will focus on the Bodo culture, language and education besides presenting beautiful traditional dance, culture and ethnic food item and display of 21 Bodo traditional items which got GI tag. He also said there will be an international seminar on education.

ABSU secretary Dinesh Brahma said ABSU, BSS and DBHA brought out this welcome rally in Kokrajhar as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his participation in the Bodoland Mahotsav in New Delhi to inaugurate the mega event on November 15 at 3.30 pm. He also said the Bodos were utmost happy on the response of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the Bodoland Mahotsav. He further said the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the celebration of Bodo Sahitya Sabha foundation day on November 16.

ABSU sources also said many union ministers, MPs, resource persons, ambassador of Bhutan and Nepal are invited to the mega event.

Meanwhile, the cultural troupes from various parts of BTC have been practising traditional dance in Kokrajhar and they will leave for New Delhi on November 12 in a special train.

Also Read: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya confers degrees on first convocation of Majuli Cultural University

Also Watch: