NC Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa proves his majority in floor test

Haflong: NC Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa proved his majority in the floor test conducted by NCHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai on Monday. Mohet Hojai, Chairman of the council summoned the special session of the Thirteenth N.C Hills Autonomous Council under the provision of Sub-rule 3 of Rule 36 of the Assam Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951 (as amended) for floor test of Debolal Garlosa as Chief Executive Member of Thirteenth NC Hills Autonomous Council, Haflong.

Talking to the media, Chairman Mohet Hojai said that the today’s floor test was the first ever in the history of NCHAC and termed the process as the complete democratic process. This process has upgraded the dignity of the N C Hills Autonomous Council.

CEM in his speech said though all the members could not be accommodated in the executive committee but all the members would be provided with all developmental activities for their respective constituencies. He also assured that he would work taking the entire member’s support for the benefit of the people of the district.

Garlosa who has become the Chief Executive Member of NCHAC for third term while offering his heartfelt and sincere thanks to all the people who made him CEM for the third term, said that he would work for the people of the district as per Modiji’s slogan of “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Biswas”. He also expressed his gratefulness to the people of the district for their support for peace and development. During the session, Ngamrothang Hmar MAC and John Poitong MAC in their speech appreciated the CEM for his unbiased attitude and unconditional love for all. They also narrated how CEM Gorlosa worked for the people.

