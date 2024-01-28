Assam: Demow Revenue Circle Office celebrated 75th Republic Day

DEMOW: The Demow Revenue Circle Office celebrated the 75th Republic Day at their Office on Friday. The ceremonial lamp in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was lit by Nabajyoti Saharia, Demow Circle Officer. The swahid tarpan was offered by Mary V Ralsun, Circle Officer (A), Demow Revenue Circle. The National Flag was hoisted by Nabajyoti Saharia, Demow Circle Officer in Demow Revenue Circle Office on Friday.

